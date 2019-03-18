New Mexico investigates nonprofit group over pay disparities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico attorney general's office has launched an investigation into a nonprofit organization that helps people with disabilities find work.

Attorney General Hector Balderas said Monday his office is looking into allegations that Adelante Development Center was grossly under paying employees.

Balderas' announcement follows a lawsuit filed Friday against Adelante. In the complaint, Disability Rights New Mexico alleges violations of state and municipal minimum wage laws.

Adelante spokeswoman Jill Beets said the company hasn't had an opportunity to review the allegations but that it has been honest and transparent about its work with all disability groups.

Headquartered in Albuquerque and governed by a board of directors, Adelante has been in business for 40 years. It's funded through Medicaid dollars, state and federal grants, donations and revenue generated by its social enterprises.