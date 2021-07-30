New Mexico House leader resigns in face of corruption probe

SANTE FE, N.M. (AP) — The majority leader of the New Mexico House has resigned while investigators continue to probe evidence of possible racketeering, money laundering, kickbacks and violations of a law governing the conduct of state lawmakers. Democratic Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton of Albuquerque said in a resignation letter Friday that she “unequivocally” denies the allegations against her but decided she must devote her time and energy to fully defend herself. House Speaker Brian Egolf released the letter Friday along with a joint statement with other Democratic leaders who said that “given the weight of the allegations” her resignation "is appropriate and in the best interest of the Legislature and the state.”