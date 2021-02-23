New Mexico House endorses liquor reforms...with a big price tag

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state House of Representatives has endorsed a bill aimed at energizing the hospitality industry in rural New Mexico by relaxing state restriction on liquor sales. On a 41-27 vote, the House approved a bill that would expand tasting to distilleries and broaden restaurant liquor licenses to include not only beer and wine but also spirits with a 10 p.m. cutoff. Amid concerns about economic stagnation, legislators are wrestling with how to modernize a closely guarded monopoly on licenses for packaged liquor sales. The proposed legislation offers a $200,000 tax deduction over a four year period to liquor license holders and waives future annual license fees.