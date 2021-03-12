New Mexico House Approves Bill That Bans Demonstrations At Homes

SANTA FE, N.M. — A proposal to make it illegal to demonstrate at any specific private residence in New Mexico has been endorsed by the state House by a narrow margin. The House voted 33-31 on Thursday to outlaw “residential targeted picketing” to protect people from harassment or being terrorized in their homes by demonstrators.

The measure moves to the Senate for consideration. Earlier this week, the Idaho House of Representatives voted down similar legislation. The New Mexico bill would make it a misdemeanor criminal offense to picket outside a specific home “vocally or by standing or marching with a sign, banner, sound amplification device or other means.”