New Mexico hits stalemate on cannabis legalization

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State legislators are at a stalemate regarding popular efforts to legalize marijuana in New Mexico with less than a week remaining to send a bill the governor. A state Senate panel pulled cannabis discussions off its agenda minutes before a Sunday hearing. Legislators are searching for common ground among advocates for legalization who say the industry would help New Mexico’s economic recovery from the pandemic. Divergent views on marijuana taxation, licensing and pardon procedures for past convictions are complicating efforts to bring a final bill to a crucial Senate vote. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has set cannabis legalization as a high priority. Legislators have a March 20 deadline to send bills to the governor.