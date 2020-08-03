New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum produces hundreds of summer camp kits

As part of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs Camp-in-a-Box program, the two educators at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces created and distributed 800 summer camp kits, including more than 600 locally.

While temporarily closed to the public, the museums, historic sites, and cultural institutions of DCA brought their resources and activities to homes and schools around the state this summer. Educators from across the state were thrilled to provide hands-on opportunities to engage with arts and sciences.

Our Museum's educators -- LuAnn Kilday and Michaela McBurrows -- created an "All About Sheep" kit of information and activities, and a "Desert Flora" kit. Booker T. Washington Community School and Dona Ana Elementary were the local schools to request and receive the kits.

The Desert Flora kit included worksheets on plant structures, ways they adapt in this region, and how we use them. There were also many interactive activity sheets such as a crossword, an outdoor activity where students are encouraged to observe native desert flora, and a cactus craft activity. The All About Sheep kits featured a wool felting activity with supplies, as well as sheep cutout activity.

In June, the educators also conducted online camps for kids, featuring a weaving activity, nature photography, and story time book readings.