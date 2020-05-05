New Mexico Establishes COVID-19 Insurance Call Center

SANTA FE – New Mexicans with questions about health insurance coverage related to COVID-19 now have a call center for quick answers.

The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance launched the toll-free call center on Friday. It will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“People were calling other state agencies to get answers about health coverage, and those calls had to be directed to us,” said state Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal. “We thought it would be an advantage to the consumer community to have a number they can call with complaints or questions -- whether about lost health insurance coverage or being illegally charged for COVID-19 testing or care. We had the capacity to help, so we’re doing that,” he said.

Consumers are urged to call the center at 1-833-415-0566 to learn about their right to have

COVID-19 testing and treatment without cost and with questions about:

How to obtain health insurance coverage

How to resolve grievances associated with premium payments, termination of coverage, claims, benefits denials, and surprise billing related to COVID-19

How to appeal an insurance decision

The call center will also guide consumers to proper regulatory oversight agencies for further assistance and provide information about the state’s emergency public health orders and the bulletins, orders and press releases from the Office of Superintendent of Insurance.