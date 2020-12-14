New Mexico electors cast 5 votes for Joe Biden

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Five New Mexico electors have cast their votes for Joe Biden to formalize the Democratic candidate’s victory in the state's presidential vote.

The electors wore face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus as they met Monday inside a Statehouse committee room.

Biden won the statewide popular vote by a margin of nearly 11 percentage points over President Donald Trump. The last time New Mexico sided with a Republican presidential candidate was for the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush.

Monday's meeting was accessible to the public and media by video webcast only. Electors of diverse backgrounds greeted the public briefly in English, Spanish and a Native American language.