New Mexico Department Of Health Gives Update On COVID Vaccination Numbers

In a press conference Wednesday, the New Mexico Department of Health highlighted the high COVID vaccine administration rate—the fourth highest in the nation.

New Mexico Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins says over 316,000 COVID vaccines have been delivered to the state of New Mexico.

“We've administered 92.3% or 291,742. Second doses administered have been more than 67,000,” Collins said.

On average, approximately 9,000 New Mexicans are being vaccinated a day and 584 daily COVID cases are being reported.

Collins did not announce any new groups eligible for vaccination but did say the limited supply will impact how fast the state can get to new groups.

“Because we have limited supply, we have to prioritize groups with a goal of reducing morbidity and mortality and really looking at equity,” Collins said. “So, we're currently vaccinating persons who are in Phase 1A, which include hospital personnel, workers in congregate settings and healthcare workers, home-based or hospice workers. For Phase 1B, we are now vaccinating the first two subgroups within that phase, which includes persons who are 75 years of age or older, or persons with at least one chronic condition, who are 16 or older.”

Next week the state expects to receive 59,500 additional COVID vaccines.