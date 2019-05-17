New Mexico Democrats Blast Trump Immigration Proposal

Commentary: U.S. Senator Tom Udall released the following statement in response to President Trump’s latest immigration plan:

“The president’s latest immigration plan is no different from the radical anti-immigrant agenda he has pushed over the past several years. Sadly, the White House continues to make no good faith effort at comprehensive immigration reform, and refuses to reach across the aisle or consult with Democrats to craft a compromise bill. Instead, the president unveiled a political document while making false and partisan attacks that showed his true intentions.

“The president’s plan is dead on arrival on Capitol Hill. This plan doubles down on the president’s wasteful and ineffective border wall, all while failing to include a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers whose lives remain in limbo, or for other long-term immigrants living in this country. On top of that, this plan is void of any attempt to remedy the chaos the president is causing at our southern border. Let’s be clear: any plan to reform our broken immigration system must protect the Dreamers and other long-term immigrants, focus on smart border security and infrastructure solutions, and address the root causes of migration from Central America.

“Today, New Mexico’s border communities are dealing with the fallout from the Trump administration’s failed policies. We need to start treating those seeking asylum at our borders with dignity and respect, provide the necessary humanitarian resources to border communities, and address the root issues in Central America that are causing these migrant families to risk their lives to seek asylum in the United States. I continue to urge the administration to change course and work with Congress to enact smart and effective solutions that reflect our nation’s best values.”

Representative Xochitl Torres Small (NM-02) released the following statement after the Administration announced its merit based immigration proposal:

“Our broken immigration system requires more than just increasing access to visas and green cards for highly skilled immigrants. In southern New Mexico, our agriculture industry’s labor relies on work visas, and I regularly hear from farmers about the need to improve the program. If we are going to truly address our broken immigration system, it is imperative we address issues such as seasonal worker visas, legal status for DREAMers, and an efficient and fair asylum process. Right now, the communities in southern New Mexico are being forced to step up and fill a void created by the federal government's flawed response to the changing circumstances at the border. We should work together to address the root causes of the problems we are seeing at the border and figure out how to better support our border communities who are stepping up every day."