New Mexico debates longer school year mandate, virus make-up

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico legislature is exploring two different ways to make sure kids spend more time in class next year, in an effort to help students catch up from the loss of learning during the pandemic.

Democrats in the Senate have advanced a bill that would require all schools to tap into an existing $200 million fund to extend the school calendar next year. The one-year mandate would only take effect if the governor's current in-person learning restrictions are lifted.

Teachers would have to stick with their students for an additional 10 to 25 days depending on the grade level and would be paid for the extra time. A bipartisan bill in the House would allow that time to be used in longer days instead.