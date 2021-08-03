New Mexico COVID-19 update: 478 new cases, totaling 211,970

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 478 additional COVID-19 cases and 1 death. As of today, there are 180 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

132 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

17 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

16 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in De Baca County

30 new cases in Doña Ana County

54 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

27 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Sandoval County

13 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

94 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,415. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Aug. 3 are: 87016 - 9488220 - 4188240 - 2087120 - 1887114 - 1788101 - 1687121 - 1587110 - 1287111 - 1288210 - 12 Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 211,970 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 61,093Catron County: 101Chaves County: 9,286Cibola County: 2,944Colfax County: 821Curry County: 5,527De Baca County: 185Doña Ana County: 25,556Eddy County: 7,474Grant County: 1,793Guadalupe County: 480Harding County: 13Hidalgo County: 428Lea County: 8,694Lincoln County: 1,871Los Alamos County: 555Luna County: 3,441McKinley County: 12,586Mora County: 180Otero County: 4,217Quay County: 563Rio Arriba County: 3,919Roosevelt County: 2,113Sandoval County: 12,693San Juan County: 16,087San Miguel County: 1,488Santa Fe County: 10,939Sierra County: 793Socorro County: 1,356Taos County: 1,806Torrance County: 915Union County: 262Valencia County: 7,145 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 451

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 452

Otero County Processing Center: 418

Torrance County Detention Facility: 331

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 302

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 255

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 169

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 197,142 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Portales

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick or unvaccinated, wear a mask when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.