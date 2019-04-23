New Mexican Women Endorse Ben Ray Luján for Senate

Commentary: Today, nearly 300 New Mexicans announced their support of Congressman Ben Ray Luján for Senate. The women include local leaders, activists, teachers, health care professionals, retirees, and everyday New Mexicans who've said they are inspired by Luján's progressive vision for the state. Additionally, U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Deb Haaland (D-NM) announced their endorsement of Lujan last week.

"I've known Ben Ray for years, and he has always been a leader that steps up for New Mexicans. As a native son, raised on a small family farm, Ben Ray understands that hard work and a commitment to community is what our families deserve. I am proud to support his candidacy because I know he'll continue to bring those values to his work every day and fight hardest for our right to health care, education, and women's reproductive freedom," said Diane Denish, the former Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico.

"Ben Ray understands what our families and communities need and I couldn't be prouder to support his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. As a former school teacher in New Mexico, I know the potential for our students to innovate and succeed when supported. Ben Ray has championed extending broadband access to our schools and communities so students can learn and thrive. He's advocated for increased teacher pay and improved benefits and for more resources so students are not sent into the classroom hungry but instead ready to learn," said Kitty Perez, Vice President of the Sandoval County Federation of Democratic Women.

“Ben Ray believes in New Mexico and I know he'll serve our state exceptionally well in the U.S. Senate,” said Conny Maki, the former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Information Technology. “His commitment to our environment and to advancing clean energy solutions will help protect our world for future generations and keep our public lands beautiful. I have worked closely with Ben Ray as he's expanded high-speed Internet connectivity to our rural communities so all New Mexicans have access to the online education and medical opportunities they deserve. He is a champion for the people and I'm proud to endorse him."

“Ben Ray Luján has worked tirelessly to uplift our families and our communities, and I'm confident that he'll continue to be a champion for New Mexico in the U.S. Senate,” saidLela Holmes, a National Realtors Association Federal Political Coordinator.

"New Mexicans deserve leaders who will make health care, the environment, and our families their top priority. Ben Ray Luján is one of those leaders," said Linda Siegle, member of the Santa Fe Community College Board of Trustees. "He has tirelessly worked to lower the prices of prescription medication and protect the natural beauty of our state. He stands with us and I'm proud to stand with him."

"I've seen Ben Ray Luján fight for justice and the rights of others throughout his entire career and know he'll continue to be a champion for the people in the U.S. Senate," saidPatricia Madrid, former New Mexico Attorney General.

“Ben Ray has long been a champion for women’s and Native American issues and the arts. This is why I strongly support his candidacy for the U.S. Senate,” said JoAnn Balzer,Native American Advocate and Arts Leader in New Mexico. “We need his strong voice in the Senate along with his knowledge, experience, and passion to support funding for the arts and innovation and Native American education and communities.”

"I have known Ben Ray Luján and his family for more than 25 years. He is one of the strongest voices New Mexico has advocating for our values and our communities, and I am proud to endorse his candidacy for the U.S. Senate," said New Mexico State Senator Liz Stefanics. "We have worked together for the needs of the small rural communities while fighting for our freedoms and opportunities. He is a champion for health care access, clean energy and the working women and men who contribute to our communities."

"New Mexican families deserve a champion who will put our health care, education, and environment first, which is why I'm proud to offer my support of Ben Ray Luján," saidJuliana Lucero, a Santa Fe resident. "Ben Ray knows that health care is a right and has worked since his very first term in Congress to ensure that all people have the right to see any medical provider."

"I've always known Ben Ray to put New Mexico and our families first, and I'm confident that Santa Fe and the entire state will be well-represented with Ben Ray in the U.S. Senate. As a community leader, I know he'll stand true to the commitment that working men and women are the backbone of this country,” said Louella Hardin, New Mexico resident.

"Ben Ray is a rare brand of public servant - one who puts his neighbors and communities first always. It is because of his commitment to New Mexico that I'm so proud to join the grassroots movement supporting his campaign for U.S. Senate," said Marjorie Germain, a New Mexico activist.

