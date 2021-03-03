New Farmer and Rancher Grants Available for Agriculture Infrastructure

New Mexico’s health situation under the pandemic is beginning to improve, but uncertain market conditions for the state’s farmers and ranchers continue. In response to huge gaps in infrastructure being experienced by New Mexico’s smaller-scale and mid-size food producers, the New Mexico Farmers’ Marketing Association (NMFMA) and the New Mexico Acequia Association (NMAA) are overseeing a new grant fund set to distribute more than $200,000 to local farmers and ranchers for agriculture infrastructure projects.

The new infrastructure grant fund is a continuation of the NMFMA’s 2020 COVID-19 Local Food Supply Chain Fund launched to address disruptions to food and agricultural systems caused by the pandemic. During 2020, $442,000 was distributed to 60 producers and 45 collaborative projects.

This new phase of funding will address the critical shortage of financial resources available to small and midsize farm and ranch operations for infrastructure—including cold storage and irrigation needs. The goal is to help individual New Mexico producers recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and ultimately be able to access more market opportunities, thereby New Mexico communities with increased access to healthy, affordable, locally grown foods.

Recognizing that the vibrancy of New Mexico’s food system must reflect the cultural, geographical and racial diversity of communities within the state, the grant will center equity in terms of process design, decision-making and distribution of the funds. In partnership with the NMAA and the NMFMA, eight farmers from across the state are helping guide this participatory grantmaking process. Funders include: The Thornburg Foundation, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, #NoRegrets Initiative, the McCune Foundation, Whole Foods, and the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.

Grant applications opened on February 25 and have a March 17 deadline for submission. New Mexico producers can obtain a copy of the grant application in English or Spanish at: NewMexicoFMA.org, lasacequias.org, or by emailing sarahg@farmersmarketsnm.org, or calling 505-983-4010 x2.