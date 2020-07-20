Navajo lawmakers to take up coronavirus-related bills

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation lawmakers are meeting remotely this week for their summer session.

The lawmakers are considering overturning a presidential veto of a bill that canceled the tribe's primary election.

Navajo voters narrow the list of candidates for local chapter officials in early August, in line with the statewide primary election in Arizona.

Tribal lawmakers approved a bill in April to cancel the primary election and decide the winner by plurality vote in November. The tribal president vetoed the bill. Overriding it requires a two-thirds vote of the Navajo Nation Council.