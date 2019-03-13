National Cesar E. Chavez Blood Drive & NMSU College Assistance Migrant Program

An interview with Martha Estrada and Ricardo Trejo with NMSU's College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP).

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with New Mexico State University College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) Director, Martha Estrada, and Recruitment Coordinator, Ricardo Trejo, about this Federal program funded by the U.S. Department of Education.

CAMP serves legally documented students who come from migrant/seasonal farm working families to enrich their college experience through community service, fundraising, social activities and promote leadership skills. During the Spring semester CAMP students partner with the American Red Cross for the National César E. Chávez Blood Drive Challenge. Estrada says it is a way for minority students to participate in a community service which promotes a “healthy” campus event to honor César Chávez, an American civic leader.

The blood drive will be held at NMSU’s Corbett Center Parking Lot for three days, Monday, March 18th from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19th and Friday, March 22nd. To schedule an appointment call 575-527-1322 or vitalant.org. For more information visit https://camp.nmsu.edu.