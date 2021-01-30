Multiple NMSU programs recognized on 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Online rankings

Several New Mexico State University programs have been ranked on the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Online Education Programs list offered by U.S. National Universities.



NMSU is tied for 27th in business online bachelor’s programs and tied for 50th in criminal justice online master’s programs. A pair of NMSU’s online graduate programs improved their standings, the master’s in business administration online programs tied for 117th and nursing master’s online programs tied for 130th. NMSU’s online master’s programs in engineering also were recognized and listed in the 74th to 97th range.



For the eighth time in the last nine years, NMSU was honored as a top-tier university on the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges for 2021 National Universities rankings.



For a complete list of the U.S. News & World Report rankings, along with the methodology used, visit https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/articles/rankings-methodologies.

Information from NMSU