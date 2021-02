Charlie Minn comments on the anniversary of the Las Cruces bowling alley massacre and his new documentary "Miracle on Fourth Street". Stephen Willeford gives his account of engaging the Sutherland Springs shooter at his church across the street from his home.

Stephen Willeford tells his story about the day a mass shooter changed the lives of the citizens of Sutherland Springs, Texas - full interview.

