Mask Up Las Cruces: Free Face Masks and Sanitation Kits Giveaway

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the City of Las Cruces will hold a free face mask and sanitation kit giveaway event, from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the parking lot of the Branigan Memorial Library, located at 200 E. Picacho Avenue.

The event is part of the Quality of Life Department’s newest campaign “Mask Up, Las Cruces,” the objective is to encourage and educate the community about the face covering requirement when out in public, as well as to provide a face mask to those who might not have one.

“We need to ensure that our community members have the necessary tools to keep them healthy and in compliance with the Governor’s and City Council’s directives,” said Lynn Gallagher, Quality of Life Director.

During the event, attendees will be able to pick up a free face mask and a sanitation kit, which includes: a bottle of hand sanitizer, a box of tissues, and a reusable cloth face mask. A drive-thru set up will be available. Quantities are limited; all items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“If we want to win the battle against COVID-19, we must do our part. The mild inconvenience of wearing a face-covering could save a life,” Gallagher added.

Recently, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham amended the public health order requiring the use of face coverings when going out. The event aims to help Las Crucens comply with the order.

Attendees can also pick up a Take & Make Activity Kit for kids, and Census takers will be helping community members respond to the 2020 Census.

For more information, please call (575) 528-4012 or email cflynn@las-cruces.org.