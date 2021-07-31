Mandatory Mask Policy Returns To Las Cruces Area County Buildings

County Manager Fernando Macias announced a new safe practices mandate in county buildings, for both the public and employees, effective Aug. 4.

“In light of the evolving concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 and any variants, all visitors inside Doña Ana County buildings and facilities are required to wear a face covering,” Macias said.

According to data from the NM Department of Health for Feb. 1 through July 19, 2021, 95.8% of COVID-19 cases identified in New Mexico are among people who are not fully vaccinated. 94.2% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are among people who are not fully vaccinated. 98.1% of deaths from COVID-19 are among people who are not fully vaccinated. Doña Ana County currently has a case count between 10 and 49.99 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days. “We would like to keep those numbers trending downward,” Macias said.

County officials will continue to closely monitor the evolving COVID-19 challenges. All residents are encouraged to do their part to prevent the spread in the county by taking proper steps to protect themselves by wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, taking the proper actions after being exposed to someone who tests positive, and being cautious about socializing with friends and family. “The reality is that we cannot make assumptions about someone’s vaccination status,” Board of County Commissioners Chair Manuel Sanchez said. “As a county, we are being proactive about minimizing the potential for a repeat of the last year, due to COVID-19. We thank our residents for taking this seriously.”

Information from Doña Ana County.