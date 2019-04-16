Man Suspected of Breaking into Las Cruces Relative’s Home

Las Cruces police arrested a man suspected of breaking into a relative’s home and violating terms of a protective order.

Ruben Rincon, 27, is charged with one count of aggravated stalking and one count of breaking and entering. Both charges are fourth-degree felonies.

About 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a possible restraining order violation at 2200 Holiday Ave. Officers learned that the occupant of the home has an active order of protection against Rincon who is a relative of hers.

Officers entered the home and found Rincon in one of the bedrooms. He was detained without further incident.

Investigators learned Rincon had been incarcerated for a previous violation of a restraining order and was released from custody Monday afternoon

Rincon was once again booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police