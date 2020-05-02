Magistrate Court in Gallup to remain closed for a week

GALLUP – The McKinley County Magistrate Court will be closed during the week of May 4 because a court employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a precautionary measure because of the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in the county.

Although the court building will be closed to the public, the Magistrate Court will remotely conduct some hearings during the week by telephone or videoconferencing. The parties in cases will be notified of any scheduling changes.

Members of the public with questions can contact the Eleventh Judicial District Court in Gallup at 505-863-6816.

The District Court will be open during regular business hours Monday through Friday to ensure essential services in the justice system remain available in the county during the ongoing public health emergency.

The Magistrate Court closed Friday afternoon after the governor imposed emergency restrictions in Gallup to slow the spread of COVID-19. The court had planned to reopen Monday afternoon but now the building will remain closed throughout the week.

“Because of the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in McKinley County, it is prudent to keep the Magistrate Court closed for a longer period of time after a thorough cleaning of the building and before it reopens to the public. As the governor and the Navajo Nation president have stressed, it is important that people remain at home when possible to help control the spread of coronavirus,” said Eleventh Judicial District Court Chief Judge Karen Townsend.

McKinley County has more reported positive cases of COVID-19 than any other county in New Mexico.