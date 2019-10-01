Lujan Grisham Applauds Federal Decision To Resume Firewood Permit Sales

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday issued the following statement after the U.S. Forest Service Southwest Region announced it would resume firewood permit sales in regional national forests, including those in New Mexico:

“I am extremely grateful for the court’s quick action in modifying what would have been a devastating situation for so many New Mexicans who rely on these permits throughout the winter months. I know this is a relief to families across our state. I want to thank our Congressional delegation, federal partners and our state Forestry Division for using their platforms to advocate for a fix and for immediately doing the work of identifying potential contingency plans. When we pull together in the same direction, when New Mexican families’ best interests come first, we can always find solutions and steer clear of harmful unintended consequences.”

The firewood permit sales were halted temporarily to protect an endangered owl.