Lucha Libre: Stories from The Ring Coming to Las Cruces

Come to Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main St., from Friday, March 6, 2020 through Saturday, June 13, 2020 for Lucha Libre: Stories from the Ring, an exhibit that tells the history of lucha libre, its connections to the border region, and the stories that have come from the sport.

Lucha libre is a type of professional wrestling originating in Mexico, in which the contestants wear masks and use rapid, acrobatic techniques. Learn what it takes to become a wrestler, about masks the wrestlers wear, and how “luchadores” – the Spanish word for wrestlers, have influenced many areas, including art and social justice issues.

An opening reception will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, which will coincide with the Downtown Ramble scheduled that day. A special mask-decorating activity will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Branigan Cultural Center is accessible on RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1, Stop 36. The Branigan Cultural Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

For information, visit the Branigan Cultural Center website, at www.las-cruces.org/1528/Branigan-Cultural-Center, or call 575/541-2154