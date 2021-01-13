Lions Tennis Courts in Las Cruces Reopening

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Lions Tennis Courts, 701 W. Picacho Ave., will reopen today, Jan. 13, 2021 with New Mexico State Public Health Order restrictions (https://cv.nmhealth.org/public-health-orders-and-executive-orders/) still in place. The restrictions include wearing face masks, practicing a minimum of 6 feet social distancing, and limiting gatherings to five or fewer.



Lions Tennis Courts were closed due to GO Bond repairs. All nets have been installed for use.





Complete COVID-19 related updates can be found at www.las-cruces.org/COVID19ParkSchedule. To contact the Parks and Recreation Department Administration Offices, call 575/541-2550 or email at ParksandRecAdmin@las-cruces.org.