League of Women Voters Selects New Name, Officers

LAS CRUCES---The League of Women Voters of Greater Las Cruces, a 50-year-old organization, has been renamed as the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico (LWVSNM). The name change was approved by the local League during its annual business meeting on April 13, 2019. It will next go to the state League of Women Voters for final approval.

“This name will better reflect what the organization can provide to other communities in this part of the state,” said Kim Sorensen, LWVSNM outgoing president. “Over the years, our League has been contacted by citizens in nearby communities who are interested in forming their own League or getting involved with a League. We plan to expand our outreach and we’re happy to offer advice to others wanting to get involved with League work.”

The local League also elected new members to the Board of Directors for two-year terms. They include Kathy Brook and Eileen VanWie as co-presidents. Brook, a former League president, is an Economics Professor at New Mexico State University and has been an Academic Associate Dean in the College of Business. VanWie is a retired educator and has been studying and writing about the struggles endured in organized activism by suffragists for at least 72 years before women gained the right to vote.

Also elected for two-year terms are Bob Burn as treasurer, and Maryellen Kebbel as membership director. Elected to one-year terms are Sharon Thomas, nominating committee chairperson, and Judith La Pointe, nominating committee member.

“We’re a diverse organization that welcomes women and men who are interested in active participation in democracy and who want to create better awareness of major public policies that impact everyone’s lives,” said Kathy Brook. “It’s an honor to work with others who will vigorously continue the League’s mission.”

During the coming months, LWVSNM will seek status as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, expanding opportunities for the League to receive donations, be tax-exempt or receive discounts.

Eileen VanWie said another goal for the year is developing a better understanding of the causes of immigration issues. LWVSNM will also begin a year-long review of the operations, policies and programs of Doña Ana County, including mental health services. The group will continue its Celebrating Democracy in Doña Ana County project that encourages students and young adults to get involved with the voting process. In addition, LWVSNM will continue printing the Who’s Who Directory of Elected Officials brochure and will distribute the non-partisan Voters’ Guide that provides in-depth information regarding candidates and election questions.

VanWie said monthly meetings of the League are open to new members. The next meeting will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, May 13, in the Good Samaritan Social Center, 3011 Buena Vida Circle. Meals typically cost $15 for those who choose to eat. The guest speaker will be Carrie Hamblen, chief executive officer of the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce, who will speak about the Organ Mountains Desert Peaks and the fifth anniversary Gala celebrating the designation.

More information about the League is available online at www.lwvglc.org/. Contact Brook (kathybrook@comcast.net) for more information or to inquire about joining the organization.