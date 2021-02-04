Law enforcement investigating reports of shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM - Law enforcement officers from several agencies are investigating multiple reports of an incident involving shots fired along Interstate 10 near and east of Las Cruces.

At this point police have closed all of I-10 near Las Cruces – all eastbound and westbound traffic – from Exit 142 at University Avenue to Exit 135 near West Picacho Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until the investigation is complete. The investigation is expected to last several hours and likely well into the evening.



No other information is available at this time.