Las Cruces Woman Injured in Mobile Home Fire

A 56-year-old Las Cruces woman suffered second and third degree burns during an early morning fire and has been transported to a burn center in Lubbock, Texas.

About 2:45 a.m. Friday, May 17, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a fire in a single-wide mobile home at 2801 W. Picacho Ave. Firefighters entered the home and found a 56-year-old woman unconscious in a bedroom that was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters removed the victim and successfully performed CPR until she regained a pulse. She was initially transported to a local hospital before being flown to Lubbock for more advanced care.

The fire was extinguished and limited to the master bedroom of the home. The woman was the sole occupant of the home.

Fire investigators learned the victim, before losing consciousness, used her Lifeline medical alert service to notify authorities of the fire. Investigators believe the combination of the woman smoking a cigarette while on supplemental oxygen was likely the cause of the fire.

Damage estimates on the mobile home are not known at this time.

Information from Las Cruces Police