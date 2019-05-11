Las Cruces Update: Torres Selected As Community College President

Monica Torres has been named president of Doña Ana Community College. New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu made the announcement during an NMSU Board of Regents meeting Friday.

“Since her selection as interim president, Dr. Torres has demonstrated her ability to lead with vision, purpose and a deep commitment to student success,” Arvizu said. “NMSU’s community college system plays an essential role in our work to serve the people of New Mexico, and Dr. Torres’ knowledge of the campus and track record of accomplishments will serve the DACC community well.”

Torres is DACC’s current interim president and DACC’s former vice president of academic affairs.

“To be selected as the next president of Doña Ana Community College is the highlight of my career,” Torres said. “I am truly committed to working alongside the faculty, staff and our community to continue the principal focus on student success. We have a rich tradition in this regard. Staying in step with our students’ aspirations and educational needs is at the very heart of what DACC is all about.”

Torres has served as the interim DACC president since September 2018. DACC’s previous president, Renay Scott, was appointed as NMSU’s vice president for student success in August 2018. From 2014 until her appointment as interim president, Torres served as DACC’s vice president of academic affairs.

Torres also previously served as an assistant professor, associate professor and department head at NMSU’s Department of English. Torres has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from NMSU. She earned a Ph.D. from the University of New Mexico in American studies with an emphasis in cultural studies.

Torres is the 10th president of the college, which celebrated its 45th anniversary this year.

DACC is the fourth-largest higher education institution in New Mexico and last fall enrolled more than 7,900 students on six different campuses and centers that are located throughout Doña Ana County. The college offers 41 degrees and more than 50 certificates in Career and Technical Education and General Education as part of the NMSU system.

Information from NMSU