Las Cruces Traffic Alert: Sonoma Ranch Boulevard Closure Sunday

Las Cruces Utilities will be installing new gas service lines from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday April 28, 2019 on south Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.

Due to this, there will be temporary closures of the northbound and southbound lanes of south Sonoma Ranch Boulevard, from the intersection of east Lohman Avenue to Dripping Springs Road.

Road closers signs will be posted to notify motorists of the road closure. This may cause traffic delays for Sunday morning commuters. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.