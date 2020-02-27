Las Cruces Traffic Alert: Lohman Avenue Lane Closure Begins Monday

As part of Unite Private Networks utility installations, eastbound and westbound traffic on Lohman Avenue will experience a lane closure at the Walnut Street intersection beginning Monday, March 2, 2020. The lane closure will last approximately five working days.

Crews will work only from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday leaving evenings free of construction activity. The lane closure will be on RoadRUNNER Transit Route 8, but no bus stops will be affected.

The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time.

Access to residences and surrounding businesses will be maintained by leaving the driveways accessible.