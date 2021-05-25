Las Cruces sees sharp increase in vehicle thefts

LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces has seen a sharp increase in the number of auto thefts reported in the first four-plus months of 2021 compared to last year.

Preliminary numbers through May 15 indicate the Las Cruces Police Department has recorded 186 thefts of motor vehicles in 2021. That number is compared to only 91 motor vehicle thefts through the same time period in 2020. The increase is a 104 percent jump in auto thefts from 2020 to 2021.

The Las Cruces Police Department’s Crime Analysis Unit has generated miscellaneous auto theft stats for 2021 (numbers are preliminary and subject to change):



Method vehicle taken:

11 percent of the time, keys to vehicle had been previously lost or stolen.

31 percent of the time, keys were lost, stolen, left in vehicle or the person believed to be responsible for the theft was left in the vehicle.

8 percent of the time, vehicles were left running and unattended.



Recovery rate:

65 percent of motor vehicles stolen in Las Cruces are recovered.

46 percent of vehicles recovered are by LCPD officers.

90 percent of vehicles recovered are within Dona Ana County.



Motor vehicle theft by City Council Districts:

District 1 12 percent.

District 2 26 percent.

District 3 24 percent.

District 4 23 percent.

District 5 7 percent.

District 6 8 percent.



Location where vehicles were stolen:

70 percent stolen from residential areas within the city.

58 percent stolen from single-family residences.

30 percent stolen from commercial locations.

26 percent stolen from commercial locations are likely taken from a hotel or motel parking lot.



Top 5 Stolen Vehicle by Make:

Chevrolet 21 percent (58% are trucks). Honda 11 percent (77% are sedans). Ford 10 percent (35% are trucks). Toyota 6 percent (50% are sedans).

Nissan 6 percent (75% are sedans).



Top 3 Styles of Vehicles Stolen:

Sedan 45 percent. Truck 29 percent. SUV 14 percent.



So far in 2021, approximately 32 percent of stolen motor vehicles have resulted in an arrest, a warrant for arrest or have otherwise been closed. Unfortunately, approximately 68 percent of the motor vehicle theft cases are still listed as active.



In four of the 186 motor vehicle thefts reported in 2021, firearms were known to be in the vehicle that was stolen.



Tips:

Do not leave vehicles running and unattended.

Do not leave vehicles running, unattended and with children inside.

Do not leave keys inside the vehicle.

Invest in and use an audible alarm system with an automatic kill switch that prevents vehicle from being started.

Ensure that all windows to vehicle are etched with the Vehicle Identification Number.

Close and lock windows and doors when leaving vehicles unattended.

If possible, park vehicle in a garage or within a gated area.

Do not leave keys to home, business or other properties inside your vehicle.

Do not leave garage door remote openers in vehicle.

Do not leave vehicle title, or personal or financial documents in vehicle.

Do not leave firearms inside vehicles.

Immediately report suspicious persons or activity in your neighborhood.

Immediately report a stolen vehicle by calling police at (575) 526-0795. Be prepared to provide the make, model and color of vehicle along with the VIN and current license plate number.

Information from Las Cruces Police.