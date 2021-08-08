Las Cruces Seeks Input for Changes to Transit System

RoadRUNNER Transit is calling on Las Cruces residents to help develop recommendations for a Short Range Transit Plan (SRTP)—a document that will provide guidance for changes to the local bus system over the next five years.the final recommendation will likely be a combination of alternatives based on which aspects of each alternative you like the best,” said Tim Simon, a consultant and project manager on the RoadRUNNER SRTP project team.



The public meeting will be held virtually on August 25, 2021, and participants have the option to join a Zoom call midday (noon to 1:30 p.m.) or in the evening (6 – 7:30 p.m.). Both virtual meetings will include a brief presentation of the proposed transit alternatives and time for residents to give feedback. For those who cannot make the virtual meeting, the City is providing alternative ways to get involved.



“Your live participation in the virtual meetings is important to the planning process. However, if you do have a scheduling conflict and can’t make either of the events, you can still help,” said Simon.



Participants can visit the Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal at any time during business hours August 23rd – September 3rd to view a physical exhibit and provide feedback in person. The transit alternatives are also available for viewing and providing feedback online, and a recorded version of the public meeting will be uploaded after the event.

Ultimately, the City is hoping for a great public turnout, as community input is the driving force behind the plan.



“Please help us get the word out and invite as many people as you can,” said Simon. “We need all the feedback we can get to ensure the SRTP is a plan that reflects your community values.”



Information for how to join the virtual meeting can be found at bit.ly/RoadRUNNER-transit.

