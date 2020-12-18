Las Cruces Residents Asked to Take Strategic Plan Community Survey

The City of Las Cruces has engaged Management Partners, a national consulting firm that works with local governments throughout the U.S., to facilitate an update of the current 2017 to 2022 Strategic Plan for Las Cruces.

As the strategic planning process begins, the City seeks input from residents about Las Cruces’ strengths, opportunities for improvement, and thoughts about the vision and mission, values, and priorities for the future. The survey will enable City residents to share opinions and ideas, and will help City Council and City administrators understand what is most important to the Las Cruces community.

City residents are encouraged to participate in the Strategic Plan Community Survey. The survey, which is also available in Spanish, can be accessed online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LasCrucesCommunityStrategicPlanSurvey

Residents who take the survey should complete it by Jan. 8, 2021. Anyone who has questions, or needs assistance, is asked to contact Sam Lieberman with Management Partners at 513/861-5400 or by email at slieberman@managementpartners.com.

The strategic plan is the City’s guiding policy document and includes a focused vision, mission, and values, with multi-year goals and strategies for the future. The strategic plan for 2021 to 2026 will incorporate key elements of Elevate Las Cruces and other City plans that align with a guiding vision and City Council’s priorities for the next five years.

All survey responses will be anonymous. Management Partners will prepare a summary of the results and key themes after the survey closes. No responses will be directly identified with any individual. The survey will take about 15 minutes to complete.