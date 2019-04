The Activity and Warm Water Pools at the Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center, 1401 E. Hadley Ave., have closed for emergency maintenance.

During the closure, all session activities will be cancelled, to include all aquatic evening class sessions.

The upstairs gym remains open and upstairs fitness classes are not affected by the pool closure. Normal business operations will resume on April 3.

For more information, contact the Las Cruces Regional Aquatics Center at 575/541-2782