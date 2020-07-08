Las Cruces Public Schools Expands Online Education Through "Virtual Learning Academy"

This is timely information for families who wish to enroll their children in VLA: Starting July 10, Las Cruces Public Schools will begin surveying families to assess the needs of online, virtual learning for the fall semester. Parents who wish to enroll their children in online learning will have the opportunity to register them through this survey through July 15.

Las Cruces Public Schools will be expanding the Virtual Learning Academy starting in Fall, 2020. Las Cruces Public Schools Virtual Learning Academy (VLA) offers on-line coursework for students who live within the boundaries of Las Cruces Public Schools. High quality courses are taught by highly qualified LCPS teachers in a flexible, supportive environment. VLA classes accommodate LCPS students who are interested in expanded opportunities beyond the traditional classroom.

*VLA is optional and is open to all Las Cruces Public School Students. Online courses will be taught through Canvas. Students are not logging in at specific time and 'attending' class. Instead, students are working much more independently, supported by video-conferencing.

*Parents will receive a link to a survey from their child’s school principal on Friday, July 10. The survey will be used as the official registration to the Virtual Learning Academy.

The Virtual Learning Academy won’t be a seven-hour class online. Projects and assignments are often offline but will not be entirely computer-based. VLA does require coursework with assigned deadlines and due dates, which requires students to work independently and monitor their progress. Parents are an active part of this process.

If a student enrolls in the VLA program, that student will still be considered a student of their previously attended campus, and will graduate and receive a diploma from that school. Students will have access to their campus library, health center (nurse), counseling services (including academic counseling), AES, Special Education, etc. Scheduling and testing will also happen on campus at the students designated school.

Parents are reminded that school-aged children must be up-to-date on all immunizations or have the proper New Mexico Department of Health Immunization Exemption before they can start school this fall.

VLA – Elementary (K-5)

Fully online K-5 students, whenever possible, will be taught in class with students from school. The teachers for these classes will be teachers from the students’ school. Specials for K-5 will largely be video-based on the LCPS Learn YouTube channel. As health regulations change, there may be an opportunity for in-person specials. ​ However, we will start the school year with no face-to-face component.

VLA Secondary (6-12)

Students will remain students at their home campus. ​Teachers for these classes will be from campuses districtwide. ​Home campuses will have learning coaches that monitor student progress. ​Parents will be an active part of the process and are asked to monitor student progress. Students may participate in music and athletic programs on their home campus. ​Beyond this, the standard schedule will be electives online. ​

Schedules will be built by converting your current StudentVue schedule. Counselors at the home schools will work with families on scheduling. Schedules will not be exactly the same in VLA. Every attempt will be made but there may be unavoidable schedule changes. As health regulations change, there may be an opportunity for in-person meetings. ​However, we will start the school year with no face-to-face component.

Medical Documentation

Those with a diagnosed medical condition should complete the LCPS Covid Homebound paperwork. However, this is not a requirement to participate. Students without a medical condition are not a required to complete the LCPS Covid Homebound paperwork. ​If your family does have a medical situation, please complete the Covid Homebound documentation and email to covidhomebound@lcps.net for considerations such as tutoring, IEP's, parent conferences, and testing. The goal is to make sure LCPS is best informed to support your family. ​As health regulations change, opportunities may become available for VLA and we want to know how to prepare.

LCPS Meals and Transportation

All LCPS students in VLA are eligible for LCPS breakfast and lunch. If this is a need for your family, please indicate this on the survey. ​You will also see a Transportation question. This question is to help us get a bus rider count so please answer this question.

Home Computer and Internet

Every student participating in VLA will need home internet and their own computer. ​If you need to check out an LCPS computer (content filtered) please be sure to indicate that on our survey. ​If you do not have home internet please be sure to indicate that on our survey as well.

Semester Commitment

We ask that families that sign up for this choice remain with this option for the entire semester. In December, students will have the opportunity to return to their home campus as a traditional student.

What Now?

STEP 1 – is your student currently registered and enrolled with LCPS? If not, this will have to be done first. Please contact your home campus to register.

STEP 2 – If medical documentation is needed, please complete this and submit to covidhomebound@lcps.net. If you are not able to submit by July 15, that is okay. Please still submit the survey and submit before the start of the school year.

STEP 3 – Starting July 9, your student's school will be sending out a survey to all families at that school. ​This is the survey for all LCPS families to choose which mode of learning they will participate in. This is how you 'sign up’ for the Virtual Learning Academy, you will receive links from each school you have a student enrolled. Please complete each link separately for each student. ​Please contact the school if you did not receive the survey.

Help us!

Please encourage all of your LCPS friends to take this survey one time. The info is being shared across many departments and will help us so much as we move to the start of the school year.

Questions?

If you have questions, please submit to: vlahelp@lcps.net​

​Deadline to enroll is at midnight on July 15, 2020.