Las Cruces Projects For New Fire Station And Recreation Trails Move Forward

The Las Cruces City Council unanimously adopted separate Resolutions at its Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 meeting regarding construction of two General Obligation Bond projects approved by Las Cruces voters in 2018.



One Resolution approved a contract with Jaynes Corp., of Las Cruces, for construction of Fire Station No. 3, on Valley Drive. The contract to build the fire station will not exceed, $4,525,017.

The new facility will be built on an approximately 1.5-acre parcel belonging to the City and will be adjacent to the existing Fire Station No. 3 on Valley Drive. Fire service and emergency response will not be hindered or delayed and will be provided at the same level while construction is underway at the adjacent parcel.

Construction of the fire station will take an estimated 365 days after Jaynes Construction has been formally notified by the City of Las Cruces to proceed with the project. Jaynes Corp. was the contractor who built Las Cruces City Hall in 2010.

Funding to build a new Fire Station No. 3 will utilize $4,386,504 of GO Bond funds and $138,513 from the Solar Energy Photovoltaic Project of the Capital Improvement Plan. Two solar parking structures, which will also provide shade, will be erected at Fire Station No. 3.

A second Resolution approved an amendment to the contract for design-build services for the walking, jogging, biking recreational trails project. The proposed amendment will increase the contract amount to $2,244.278.98. However, the proposed contract increase will not change the amount City voters approved in GO bonds for that project.

As design of the project nears completion, Highland Enterprises, of Las Cruces, the contractor for the project, will be moving forward with construction of the trails. The amendment includes the construction of the Mesilla Drain Trail, Armijo Lateral Trail, and the Las Cruces Lateral Trail.

City staff recommended approval of the amendment in the amount of $2,255,278.98 to build the trails, plus applicable taxes and contingency. Trails improvements are estimated to be completed in July 2021.

Updated information on the City’s GO bond projects can be found on the City’s GO Bond website by clicking here.

Additionally, City Council approved the following items during Monday’s meeting: