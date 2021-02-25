Las Cruces Presentation: Hospice vs. Palliative Care: What's Right for Me or My Loved One?

Branigan Library is pleased to offer the second lecture in a Series on Death and Dying: Hospice vs. Palliative Care: What's Right for Me or My Loved One?

Hospice and palliative care share many similarities. It can be hard to determine what is right for you or your loved one. Both hospice and palliative care focus on helping a patient while they deal with a life-limiting illness. Join us as we discuss the differences between the two and answer questions, so you can be sure you have the information needed to make informed decisions for you and your loved ones.

The lecture will take place on Friday, March. 12th at 1 pm. Register for this event at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvd-CtqjkjHtE5S6yyfqrBrSL7vazB-eHQ.

For more information, contact Brita Sauer at (575) 528-4085 or bsauer@las-cruces.org.

This document can be made available in alternative formats by calling 575/528-4102 (voice) or 575/528-4008 (TTY) If you require an accommodation for a disability to participate in this event, call the library at 575/528-4102 (voice) or 575-528.4008 (TTY) at least 48 hours in advance.