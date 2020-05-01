Las Cruces Police Seek to ID Burglary Suspect

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps police identify the young man believed to be responsible for a commercial burglary.

Las Cruces police learned a business on the 1100 block of east Madrid Avenue was burglarized about 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 11. The owner of the business told police the suspect gained access through a window and stole two television sets. Surveillance video from the business shows the suspect leaving the business with the two TV sets and heading toward the old Las Cruces Country Club golf course.

Surveillance video also shows the suspect return to the business and ride away on a bicycle.

Officers followed the suspect’s path toward the Country Club and located both TV sets near a bush. The two TVs were returned to their owner.

Investigators obtained a photo of the suspect from the surveillance system at the business. The suspect appears to be Hispanic and was wearing a white shirt and dark-color shorts.

Anyone with information that can help investigators identify the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Information from Las Cruces Police