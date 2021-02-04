Las Cruces Police Continue to Investigate Officer Involved Shooting

At around 2:00 p.m., a Las Cruces Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop with a 1990’s White Chevrolet Tahoe at the North entrance of the Dona Ana Park Apartments located at 1900 North Solano. The reason for the stop was due to reckless driving. The Las Cruces Police Department officer contacted the driver and obtained his information. Shortly thereafter, another Las Cruces police officer arrived on scene to assist.

Officers learned that the driver, Joel Orozco, age 28, had an outstanding felony arrest warrant. When the officers attempted to arrest Mr. Orozco, he resisted, fleeing in the vehicle, subsequently dragging one of the officers. While dragging the fficer the vehicle ran over a median and then struck a large wooden utility pole and continued to flee through the back portion of the apartment complex at 1900 North Solano. As the vehicle fled and drug the officer, the other Las Cruces police officer on scene fired at least one round from his duty weapon at the vehicle.

The occupants abandoned the vehicle in the eastern part of the complex and fled on foot. The driver, Joel Orozco, was located and arrested later in the nearby neighborhood.

The Las Cruces Police Department Officer and an occupant of the vehicle were both transported to local hospitals for injuries sustained in this incident. An update to their conditions and injuries will follow.

This incident is being investigated by the Multi-Agency Officer Involved Incident/Shoot Task Force consisting of Las Cruces Police Department, New Mexico State Police, Dona Ana County Sheriffs, and New Mexico State University Police Department.

Information from Las Cruces Police