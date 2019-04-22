Las Cruces Police Arrest Man Suspected in Easter Sunday Shooting

The man suspected in Sunday afternoon’s shooting at Apodaca Park that injured a 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with a pair of felonies.

Jaime Armendariz, 18, of the 1900 block of Pinetrail Street, is charged with a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and a fourth-degree felony count of tampering with evidence.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, April 21, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim at Apodaca Park. Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. He is now listed in stable condition.

Las Cruces police investigators learned that Armendariz and the victim’s brother have had ongoing issues and have been in physical fights before. On Sunday the two brothers were at Apodaca Park with family when they saw Armendariz nearby. Armendariz and the brother reportedly exchanged gestures before they began fighting.

Investigators learned the 19-year-old went to the aid of his brother when Armendariz retrieved a handgun from his waistband. Armendariz reportedly fired one round into the air as the three men struggled for control of the gun. Investigators believe Armendariz then fired another round that struck the 19-year-old victim.

After the shooting, Armendariz allegedly threw the handgun over a chain-link fence before he was detained by several witnesses to the incident. Las Cruces police officers arrived and took Armendariz into custody.

Armendariz was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

