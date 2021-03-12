Las Cruces Parks and Recreation Reopens

With Doña Ana County now in the Yellow Level of the New Mexico Department of Health’s (NMDOH) Red to Green framework, the City of Las Cruces Parks and Recreation Department will reopen some of the allowed facilities and/or programs.The Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center, 1401 E. Hadley Ave. and Frenger Pool, 800 Parkview Drive, will reopen Monday March 15, 2021. Monday reservations will be taken from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays, beginning Saturday, March 13, 2021.



Regional Aquatic Center:

Limited use of the facilities is aligned with public health order directives and the NMDOH guidelines, which include limiting the numbers of people gathering, wearing face coverings except while swimming, and practicing social distancing. Customer temperatures will be checked before access to facilities.

Reservations are taken by phone call only by calling 575/541-2782. Online reservations are not available due to the limited capacity. Pool rentals are not currently available.

Lap swimming, channel use, warm water pool, and upstairs gym use is available by reservation only. All current COVID-19 guidelines are still in place. Reservations can be made 24 hours in advance by calling 575/541-2782.

Hours:

7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Closed Sunday.



Frenger Pool:

Pool sessions will continue to be offered by reservation only. All current COVID-19 guidelines are still in place. Reservations can be made 24 hours in advance by calling 575/541-2782.

Hours:

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday to Friday.

Closed Saturday and Sunday.

For COVID-19 guidelines and details about using pool facilities, please visit www.las-cruces.org/COVID19ParkSchedule. For information about aquatics, call the Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center at 575/541-2782.



Youth Services: Programs will resume Tutoring Services for youth from Kindergarten to fifth grade on Monday, March 15 with their regular scheduled program hours. All current COVID-19 guidelines are still in place. Limited programming is aligned with public health order directives and the NMDOH guidelines, which include limiting the numbers of people gathering, wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing. Participant temperatures will be checked before access to programs.



Out-of-School Program:

Kindergarten to Fifth Grade Program

A. Fielder Memorial Safe Haven – 575/528-4263

Moring sessions: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Afternoon sessions: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

East Mesa Recreation Center – 575/541-2610

Morning sessions: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Afternoon sessions: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center – 575/541-2610

Morning sessions: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Afternoon sessions: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Henry Benavidez Community Center – 575/541-2610

Afternoon sessions: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For youth in grades 6 to 12 the Teen Study Services will resume at a new location on Thursday, March 18 with their regular scheduled program hours:

Teen Connection Program

Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center – 575/528-4235

Morning sessions: 8 a.m. to noon

Afternoon sessions: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All other facilities, including sports courts, parks and trails, must return to groups of 10 or fewer, increased from five or fewer, and the public is reminded to observe COVID-Safe practices to wear face masks, stay socially distant and wash hands frequently.



Complete COVID-19 related updates can be found at www.las-cruces.org/COVID19ParkSchedule. To contact the Parks and Recreation Department Administration Offices, call 575/541-2550 or email at ParksandRecAdmin@las-cruces.org.