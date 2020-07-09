Las Cruces Online Exhibit: The New York Years; Paintings and Drawings by Deborah Sperry 1970 - 1982

Las Cruces, New Mexico - Converge Las Cruces latest online exhibit The New York Years; Paintings and Drawings by Deborah Sperry 1970 - 1982, will open on ConvergeLasCruces.com July 13, 2020. The exhibit has 20 oil paintings and 6 drawings focusing mostly on her work from the time she was employed at Barney Googles, a night club that featured such acts as David Ruffin, Sam and Dave, The Miracles and The O’jays.

Sperry, a current resident of Las Cruces, New Mexico, moved to New York City as a young woman to become an artist. “I moved to New York from Denver at a time when most people thought it was a crazy thing to do. But I immediately fell in love with The City and realized there were unique undercurrents that were becoming leading cultural indicators,” said Ms. Sperry. “For instance, ‘Barney Googles’ was a club that catered to the R&B and the Soul music crowd. It preceded the disco movement by several years and was a place where you could see known and soon-to-be known musical artists in an intimate setting.”

“Her colorful paintings and dynamic compositions create the feeling of movement, excitement and heat,” said John Craig, Director of Converge Las Cruces. “We see pairs of dancers twirl through space as they connect through the drum beats of the music. Her paintings are examples of movement captured in the moment, and the moment captured in time.” Not all Ms. Sperry’s work is about the swirl of New York Life. Also included in the exhibit are some quieter moments of self portraits, portraits and the recurring theme of her views looking out her New York City apartment windows. Ms. Sperry received her Bachelors of Fine Art in Sculpture in 2016 from New Jersey City University in Jersey City, New Jersey and has won international awards for her work and is included in many collections. The New York Years; Painting and Drawings by Deborah Sperry 1970 - 1982 opens online on July 13, 2020 at www.ConvergeLasCruces.com