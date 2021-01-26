Las Cruces Moving Forward On Major Projects

The Las Cruces City Council, serving as the Tax Increment Development District (TIDD) Board of Commissioners, received updates on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 regarding projects in the downtown TIDD. Later, when convened for a City Council Work Session, the Council was updated on the General Obligation (GO) Bond Projects.

The updates were presented during the TIDD Board’s quarterly meeting and during a City Council Work Session. Both meetings were conducted via video conference.

Among project updates, the TIDD Board was told that improvements are soon to begin on the parking lot behind Rio Grande Theater, to include a new downtown public restroom near the Rio Grande Theatre and La Placita, just south of the historic theater. Groundbreaking for the public restroom improvements is tentatively scheduled to begin in February. For public events conducted in downtown Las Cruces, the restrooms have been regularly used and the public has often told City Council members and City officials that the restrooms need to be expanded. Funding to pay for the improvements come from a portion of gross receipts and property taxes collected within the downtown TIDD.

The TIDD Board was also told public meeting for the Campo Street Redesign Study would begin in March or April. The study is the first phase of the project.

Additionally, an online permitting system that would enable the public to obtain permits for future events to be conducted on the Plaza is anticipated to become operational in March.

During the City Council Work Session, the Council was presented with a quarterly update on the status of General Obligation (GO) Bond projects. The updates provide current information about the projects by highlighting background, status, and estimated timelines in both the design and construction phases of implementation.

It was emphasized to the Council that all GO Bond improvements are to be completed by the end of 2022. In August 2018, Las Cruces voters approved $35.6 million in General Obligation bond projects.

The projects include as much as $16.9 million for improvements to City parks, including sports fields and other related facilities; as much as $9.8 million to construct a new animal shelter and related improvements; as much as $6.2 million to replace First Station No. 3, at 390 N. Valley Drive; and as much as $2.7 million to build and improve recreational walking, jogging, and biking trails within the City.

Among status updates, the Council learned that:

Approximately 28 percent of improvements have been made to the lighting system and concession area at Ralph Maag Park, 1700 E. Hadley Ave.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in April at the East Mesa Public Recreation Complex, to be built adjacent to the East Mesa Public Safety Complex, 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.

Construction for improvements at the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, 3551 Bataan Memorial West, could begin in February.

Construction of a new Fire Station No. 3, at 390 N. Valley Drive, began January 20.

Updated information about GO Bond projects can be found online at: https://www.las-cruces.org/1892/General-Obligation-Bond-Projects.

Full details from the TIDD Board meeting and City Council Work Session can be reviewed at clctv.com or at YouTube.com/clctv20.