Las Cruces Meal Distribution at Bus Sites and Grab-&-Go Meals

As more students begin to transition to in-person learning, there will be many students throughout the district that will be utilizing school buses for their transportation needs. Given the increase for transportation, the meal distribution for all bus sites will end on February 25, 2021. Grab-&-go breakfast and lunch meals will still be available to all students beginning March 1, 2021 at all school sites except for Rio Grande Prep, Arrowhead Park Early College High School, and CrossRoads. Students at all LCPS sites who attend in-person learning will be provided with breakfast and lunch at their school site.

All students working remotely may also pick up breakfast and lunch grab-&-go meals from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at any participating school location. LCPS and the state have worked together on a waiver that will allow all students to qualify for grab-&-go meals at no cost until June 2021. Students who are enrolled at Rio Grande Prep, Arrowhead Park Early College High School, or CrossRoads may pick up grab-&-go meals at any participating school location.

Just as a reminder, in-person students may be taking home meals with them so please make sure to refrigerate immediately. Families who may need assistance with meals, may contact your school counselor/social worker for assistance.

Las Cruces, Families & Youth, Inc. (FYI) will still be providing dinner service Monday-Friday via grab-&-go service. Children (5-18) do not have to be present, those picking up meals must provide the first name, last name, and age of children at pick up. Dinner service will be available for one hour of until supplies last at the following locations:

Cesar Chavez Elementary 5250 Holman 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dona Ana Elementary 5551 Camino De Flores 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lynn Middle School 950 S. Walnut 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tombaugh Elementary 226 Carver 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Meerscheidt Rec Center 1600 E. Hadley Ave 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

East Mesa Rec Center 5589 Porter Dr. 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Henry R Benavidez 1045 McClure Rd. 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Frank O’ Brien Papen Center 304 Bell Ave. 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A.Fielder Weed & Seed 906 N. Tornillo 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.





Please keep checking the FYI website: www.fyinm.org and the FYI Facebook page for more programs and changing information. For questions about FYI dinner service, please contact Vanessa Uzueta (575) 649-3481 https://www.fyinm.org/summer-food-service-program/