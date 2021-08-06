Las Cruces man help without bond on aggravated battery charges

Jonathan Lamar Strickland, 25, of Las Cruces was held without Bond in Third District Court. Strickland is charged with 1 count of Deprivation of Property of Household Member, Assault against a Household Member, Battery against a Household Member, Aggravated Battery against a Household Member (No Great Bodily Harm), 2 counts of Abuse of a Child, and Resisting, Evading or Obstruction an Officer (Arrest).

District Court Judge Richard Jaquez found Strickland to be Dangerous, and that no Release Conditions will reasonably protect the safety of the community. Strickland will remain in the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Law Enforcement Officers with Las Cruces Police Department were dispatched to a domestic situation.

The argument escalated when Strickland grabbed her car keys, cell phone and wallet out of her purse and hid them.

Seeing this, the victim grabbed her 1-year-old child and ran out of the door, fleeing. She was able to walk to a nearby home and call the police, requesting a Domestic Stand-By. During this type of incident, the officers can only interview the victim and attempt to assist the victim with access by speaking to the parties involved. Officers left after completing the Stand-By.

Later, officers responded to a second 911 call, made by neighbors that day, finding the same victim from the earlier incident who had been punched and was bleeding from her head and the 1-year-old child with deep gash, outside of the apartment. Officers located Strickland barricaded inside the apartment with the newborn. Officers made an exigent entry into home, noting that Strickland had used an entertainment center to block the front door. Officers forced entry into the master bedroom, finding the newborn unattended and face down on the bed amid loose blankets, officers and emergency medical techs attended to the infant immediately. Strickland was found hiding in the bathroom.

Information from Third Judicial District Attorney's office