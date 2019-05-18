Las Cruces Hotel Fire Injures Three

For the second day in a row, a structure fire in Las Cruces has been attributed to a resident smoking a cigarette while on supplemental oxygen.

Saturday’s fire occurred at the Budget Inn, 2255 W. Picacho Ave. A Las Cruces Fire Department crew was passing by when they noticed smoke coming from one of the rooms of the Budget Inn. The crew went to investigate and found an apartment fully engulfed with a 65-year-old woman who had already evacuated. She was transported to a local hospital and then to a burn center in Lubbock for advanced care.

Two occupants of an apartment next door were unable to exit because of the fire. They were rescued by firefighters and transported to a local hospital. Their injuries appeared to primarily be from smoke inhalation.

The 65-year-old woman indicated to firefighters that she was smoking while using supplemental oxygen. At least one oxygen bottle exploded as a result of the fire. All occupants of the motel were evacuated for a brief time until smoke and fumes were cleared.

Friday morning, a 56-year-old woman suffered second and third degree burns during a fire and was transported to the burn center in Lubbock. Friday’s fire occurred about 2:45 a.m. in a mobile home at 2801 W. Picacho Ave.

Fire investigators learned the victim in Friday’s fire was also smoking a cigarette while on supplemental oxygen.

The Las Cruces Fire Department asks residents who are using supplemental oxygen to avoid open flames and any sources of heat.

Information from Las Cruces Police