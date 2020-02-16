Las Cruces GO Bond projects to be Presented at Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting

Plans for the Hadley Avenue Recreational Complex Improvements General Obligation (GO) Bond project and the Park and Sports Courts Improvements GO Bond project will be presented at the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 in Conference Room 2007 B and C at City Hall, 700 N. Main St.

The public is encouraged to attend; questions and comments are welcome.

The Hadley Avenue Recreational Complex Improvements GO Bond project includes improvements to the lighting, irrigation, restrooms, concession stands, and dugouts at the athletic fields.

The Park and Sports Courts Improvement GO Bond project includes te4nnis court improvements at Young, Apodaca, Lions, and Metro Verde parks. Basketball courts at Metro Verde, Four Hills, Hillrise, and Cardon parks, and at Frank O’Brien Papen and Benavidez community centers are also part of the project.

Voters supported these projects in the 2018 GO Bond election.

Status of this and other GO Bond projects can be found on the Public Works Go Bond website, at www.las-cruces.org/GoBondProjects. For information, call Public Works at 575/528-3333 or email clcengage@las-cruces.org.