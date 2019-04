Fred Martino speaks with Dr. Steve Gross, organizer of the April 28 forum and film focusing on "The Exodus of Central American Immigrants."

Sunday at 1pm at the Rio Grande Theatre in downtown Las Cruces, a forum and film will focus on "The Exodus of Central American Immigrants." Doors open at 12:30pm. The event is free and open to the public. Panelists include guests from Catholic Charities of New Mexico, Hope Border Institute, and New Mexico State University. The forum will be followed by a free screening of the film "The Colors of the Mountain."