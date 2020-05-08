Las Cruces Fire Department Encourages Use of 911/Hospitals in Emergency

The nation’s healthcare workers may be focused on COVID-19, but those with non-COVID-19 medical emergencies should not feel like they are burdening the system when it comes to getting the health care they need.

The Las Cruces Fire Department hopes to address the concerns that so many other communities are simultaneously facing: a population in fear of stressing the health care system and ignoring their own medical needs, sometimes even apologetic when they visit a hospital or call 911. These individuals might also be in fear of coming into contact with someone infected with the COVID-19 virus if they enter a hospital.

Las Cruces Fire Department staff are trained to respond, even when things may seem overwhelming and chaotic. Emergency responders remind us that those with symptoms of serious medical conditions like heart disease, stroke and uncontrolled diabetes should call 911 immediately or visit a hospital if they feel like they need emergency care. Hospitals have been proactive in maintaining safety and security and are safe to enter.

Individuals experiencing symptoms of Heart Attack, Stroke, or Cardiac Arrest should not feel like they must wait until their symptoms are acute to reach out for care.

Here are the warning signs you should look out for:

HEART ATTACK – Chest Discomfort, Upper Body Discomfort, Shortness of Breath, Cold Sweat, Nausea, or lightheadedness (Women may experience chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and back or jaw pain).

STROKE – Face drooping, Arm Weakness, Speech Difficulty.

CARDIAC ARREST – Unexpected heart malfunctions. A person will become unresponsive with seconds and is not breathing or gasping.

Calling 911 can help safe a life.

For more information call Las Cruces Fire Department at (575) 528-3473.